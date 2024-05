The Marie Keating Mobile Unit rolls into our area this morning.

Staffed by a specialist nurse, it brings vital information on cancer awareness and prevention to locations across the country.

Today it’ll be based at Graignamanagh Library from 11am to 2pm.

Meanwhile, a nurse-only ‘Your Health Your Choice’ offering will be available at Loughboy Library in Kilkenny from 11am to 12.30pm on Thursday (9th May).

