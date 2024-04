Another European Elections candidate has declared for Ireland South.

Kerry woman Mary Fitzgibbon is running as an Independent for the area which includes Carlow and Kilkenny.

Married to Michael, they have five children while Mary’s also a registered general nurse & midwife as well be being a full time lecturer in nursing and health care sciences in MTU Kerry.

Her electoral focus is on sovereignty, immigration, neutrality, the Family, agriculture & small business.