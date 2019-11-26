Massive jobs boost for Carlow as €7m investment is announced

There’s some very good news on the jobs front for Carlow today.

150 new jobs are set to come on stream at Jones Engineering’s new plant in Bagenalstown over the next 18 months.

The Dublin-based company has set up a 83,000 square ft facility on the Royal Oak Road and already 50 people are employed there.

The company which makes prefabricated and modular units at its manufacturing facility on the Royal Oak Road will be hiring for roles in engineering, design, procurement, logistics, fabrication and transportation.