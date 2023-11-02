Maternity unit for Carlow and Kilkenny called on to release monthly patient safety statements

The maternity unit at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is being called upon to release monthly patient safety statements.

Such facilities are supposed to lodge information which details figures around inductions, C sections, instrumental deliveries, first time mothers and multiple births.

But the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services or AIMS says our local crew don’t appear to have yet submitted the details so far this year.

KCLR’s contacted St Luke’s management for comment and is awaiting a reply.

