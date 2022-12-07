Mayor of Carlow urges anyone with information on shooting to come forward

The Mayor of Carlow has urged anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in their investigation of Monday’s shooting incident to come forward.

Fintan Phelan said those responsible showed complete disregard for human life when they opened fire at 6 p.m. that evening in the Laurels housing estate.

He is pleading with locals who witnessed the attack to co-operate with Gardaí.

Speaking with John Masterson on KCLR Live earlier, he said “It’s critically important now that anyone with any information would co-operate with An Garda Siochana so that we can bring whoever did this to face the full-rigger of the law and I think that is critically important”

Meanwhile, Superintendent Aidan Brennan says they have been busy gathering any CCTV or other video evidence that they can.

Speaking with KCLR Live he said “That has been successful for us in the past, and again, it’s a thorough process. It’s a tedious process; it takes a long time to download footage to examine it and see what’s in it, and that is what our investigation team are targeting at the moment.”

You can listen back to the full interview below.