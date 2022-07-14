Mayor of Limerick sends ‘therapy hamper’ and an invite to Kilkenny Mayor to join them for All Ireland homecoming celebrations

Confidence seems to be high in the Treaty county ahead of the showdown with Kilkenny next Sunday.

So much so that the newly elected Mayor of Limerick has sent Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald what’s described as a ‘therapy hamper’ to help with any disappointment he might feel.

The goodie bag includes a book of Limerick slang, a photographic profile of Limericks back to back wins in 2020 and 2021 and some locally sourced treats like chocolate and coffee.

Some ‘Dreamies’ cat treats are also included.

To top it off Mayor Francis Foley has also extended an invitation to Mayor Fitzgerald to join them for the Limerick celebrations on Monday night:

“We hate to dash your hopes of lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup but in the meantime the cats can stay positive”

Mayor Foley told ~KCLR “The most important thing is we enjoy the game and hopefully I’ll see the Mayor on Sunday during the match, which I’m looking forward to. And he’s very welcome to Limerick on Monday night