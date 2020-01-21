Mayor wants to see future expansion of Kilkenny bus routes

The Mayor of Kilkenny says he wants to see Kilkenny’s new city bus service expanded.

The K-K-1 and K-K-2 routes were officially launched yesterday after coming into operation during the run-in to Christmas.

The National Transport Authority says it’ll continue to promote the service to increase the already growing numbers.

Mayor Martin Brett says he’d like to see it expanding further out of the city and potentially having park-and-ride facilities.