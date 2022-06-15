FF Cllr Arthur McDonald elected Cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown district

Arthur McDonald is the new Cathaoirleach of the Muine Bheag Municipal District.

The Fianna Fail councillor has been elected to replace Fine Gael’s Michael Doran at the local electoral area’s AGM on Wednesday afternoon.

Fine Gael Cllr Tommy Kinsella will be Vice Chair for the next 12 months.

Cllr McDonald has told KCLR News he thinks the next year will be much better than the last few.