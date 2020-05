McDonalds has confirmed your local drive thrus will be open by next week.

51 of them will re-open by next Thursday, including at the Hebron Road roundabout in Kilkenny and at Rathcrogue in Carlow.

But there will be a €30 limit per car and a reduced menu remaining in place.

McDonalds says it is working with gardai & local communities, to prevent big queues and traffic issues.