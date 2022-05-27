John McGuinness says he can’t condone politicians being entertained by lobby groups because is allows them ‘access & influence’

A local TD says he can’t condone politicians being wined and dined by lobby groups – because he knows what goes on at these events.

The attendance of eight Government TDs and Senators at the Punchestown Races last month as guests of the Irish Bookmakers Association has been generating controversy over the past few days.

Former local Fine Gael TD Pat Deering says he’s no problems with it and there would not be any influence on subsequent decisions about legislation and policy.

But Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness says there are problems with it because it give lobby group ”access and influence”.

Deputy McGuinness says it allows the lobby groups a chance to for an initial introduction to the TDs who may then find there are follow-up contacts from them.

Local Political Analyst Sean Bulter has toild KCLR’s The Way It Is that it was ill-advised at best in this circumstance because of the effects of gambling addiction.