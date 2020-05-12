McNamara elected Covid-19 Committee Chair ahead of McGuinness & Cullinane

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara has been elected as the chairman of the new Oireachtas COVID-19 committee.

He was elected to the chair this afternoon beating Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness was also believed to be looking for the job but in the end Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and Labour all rowed in behind the Independent candidate for the role.