Mean asking price for properties in Carlow now greater than in Kilkenny

The cost of a three bed semi in both counties was largely unchanged

08/01/2024
Housing Image: (Image: Pexels.com/Oleksandr Pidvalnyi)

The mean asking price for homes in Carlow has surpassed Kilkenny’s.

MyHome.ie’s latest report shows that property prices in Carlow have fallen by €475 to a median of €249,500 while they’ve stayed steady in Kilkenny at €245,000.

The cost of a three bed semi was largely unchanged in both counties.

Managing Director of MyHome.ie Joanne Geary has been telling our Brian Redmond all about it on The KCLR Daily – hear their conversation in full here;

 

