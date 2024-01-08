KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Mean asking price for properties in Carlow now greater than in Kilkenny
The cost of a three bed semi in both counties was largely unchanged
The mean asking price for homes in Carlow has surpassed Kilkenny’s.
MyHome.ie’s latest report shows that property prices in Carlow have fallen by €475 to a median of €249,500 while they’ve stayed steady in Kilkenny at €245,000.
The cost of a three bed semi was largely unchanged in both counties.
Managing Director of MyHome.ie Joanne Geary has been telling our Brian Redmond all about it on The KCLR Daily – hear their conversation in full here;