Measures to incentivise developers to build homes and reduce construction costs due before Cabinet as one Carlow councillor calls for increases to the Croí Cónaithe grants

A new set of measures to incentivise developers to build homes and reduce the cost of construction will be laid before Cabinet today.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s seeking approval for the temporary abolishing of development levies in a bid to help increase “near-term delivery” within a set time period.

The levy contributes towards the provision of public infrastructure to facilitate construction.

It’s as one Carlow councillor’s calling for grants under the Croí Cónaithe initiative to be increased to have any impact on housing supply.

Cllr Thomas Kinsella says the amount of €30,000 for renovating a vacant property and €50,000 for a derelict one need to be upped.

And he says expecting people to occupy their homes for ten years before they can rent their home out under the scheme makes no sense.