Meat factory workers in South Kilkenny and Laois let go amid ongoing protests

A spokesperson for Beef plan says the lay-offs at Dawn Meats are ‘very regrettable but could have been avoided’.

150 staff in Grannagh and others at Meadow Meats in Rathdowney have been let go temporarily amid ongoing protests by beef farmers at the plant and others across the country.

Farmers say they are fighting for their jobs.

Enda Fingleton is South East chairman of Beef Plan and says this latest development is regrettable but didn’t need to happen if Meat Industry Ireland would sit down to talks with them as they have requested.