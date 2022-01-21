Meat Loaf has sadly died but Carlow fans are remembering his local gig

Another world-renowned singer has died.

A statement on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page says he passed away at the age of 74 with his wife Deborah by his side.

He sold over 100 million albums worldwide, featuring his well-known hits “Bat Out Of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything For Love”.

He also starred in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which was released in 1975.

Listeners to KCLR Breakfast have been sending in their memories of Meat Loaf’s 1989 Carlow Youth Centre gig.