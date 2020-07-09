Medical expert says the full reopening of pubs should be delayed

A medical expert says the country’s top health officials should recommend delaying the full reopening of pubs.

This morning, the National Public Health Emergency Team will discuss whether they should all be allowed open on July 20th.

They will also discuss plans to allow foreign holidays and the Covid Tracker App, which 1 million people have downloaded.

DCU health professor Anthony Staines is against plans to fully reopen pubs in just over two weeks’ time:

“My personal call would probably be no, I think the risks are too high, I think if we have the other things in place, if we had a public health system that was really ready to cope, tracking and tracing and testing like we had with quarantine, if we had people wearing masks then I would be much happier” he said.