Medicine for livestock, meat and tools taken from neighbouring farms in Ennisnag

An investigation is underway after neighbouring farms were burgled in Ennisnag in Kilkenny yesterday.

Medicines for livestock and frozen meats were taken sometime between midnight and 7.30 am.

Through their enquiries Gardaí discovered another burglary at a neighbouring farm – in that incident a number of tools including a Milwaukee impact gun, an angle grinder and a Hitachi battery and charger were taken.

They’re appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may be offered any of these items for sale to contact the local Garda Station.