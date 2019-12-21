Medieval Mile Museum planning children’s area

Making a dedicated children’s area and making more vaults accessible are just some of the plans for Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum.

It’s run by Kilkenny Civic Trust, and CEO Ciarán Conroy says there are a lot of things they’d like to see done in 2020 to boost what they have to offer.

This year was the museum’s second full year in operation.

There was a drop in visitors compared to the previous year but this has been blamed on an overall decline in tourist numbers coming into Ireland.