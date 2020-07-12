Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny has reopened for visitors

Local families looking for day-trips and staycationer’s can visit the Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny again.

The museum reopened its doors yesterday for the first time since the lock down.

Ciarán Conroy from the Civic Trust says they’ve completely changed around their tours and put loads of measures in place to make sure it’s safe for visitors.

Mr Conroy said previously they would have had their wonderful local storytellers and a large gathering. However, things have changed – but it will still be a hugely positive experience for visitors and everyone’s safety is paramount.