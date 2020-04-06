Meet the team: ‘I was a champion Irish dancer’

He’s a Jack of all trades but also a master of them. He might not always remember your name, but he’s sure to give you a big hug when restrictions are lifted.



The red light of the studio makes Kilkenny broadcaster Martin Bridgeman’s head switch on but did anyone know how talented his feet were too?

Martin presents the Saturday Breakfast and Ceol Anocht on Tuesday and Thursday nights on KCLR. He also produces the Glanbia Farm Show.

1: How long have you been working at KCLR?

Since 2005. I started in KCLR presenting a show called People In Profile and then in 2006 I started presenting Irish and other music programmes such as The Eclectic Light Programme, Blas Glasswork and Folk/Roots.

Since then, I’ve presented current affairs shows, sports and farming programmes and handled a lot of behind the scenes work. I currently present Saturday Breakfast and then Ceol Anocht on Tuesday and Thursday nights. I also produce the Glanbia Farm Show.

2: What’s the best thing about your job?

The red light that jolts the head, heart and brain in to action…and the voice…hopefully. I love working with the team, hearing stories, sharing stories, playing tunes. Each and every day is different.

3: What is the biggest challenge with your role?

Keeping up with the sheer volume of great Irish music.

4: Tell us something about yourself that people might not know about you.

I was a champion Irish dancer as a young fella. I found the medals when clearing out the attic. I’d forgotten myself to be honest. I now have two perfect left feet.

5: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A teacher.

6: What are you watching on Netflix?

Ozark.

7: What are you most looking forward to doing when restrictions are lifted?

Hugs, standing near people, chats and more hugs.

8: What have you learned about yourself in these last few weeks?

I have found that I can learn new things, can slow down and can actually read fiction. My normal reading is biography, usually music related. I’ve finished two novels since things kicked off. I’ve also learned that I can cook a bit better than I had thought.

9: Tell us about the last time you felt embarrassed.

I’m increasingly forgetting people’s names. An occupational hazard I suppose. I get to meet a lot of people each week. Had a lovely chat with a musician and said the wrong name. They smiled. Thankfully.

10: If you could have dinner with anyone in world, who would you choose?

My paternal grandfather, he sounds like an amazing character.

