A former Carlow County Councillor will be remembered at a sporting event later today.

Johnny McNally died last October & a 3/4 Mile Swim in his name has been organised by Bagenalstown Swim Club.

Registration’s at 6:30pm followed by the swim at 7:30pm.

Mark Devine’s on the organising committee & has been telling KCLR News that the swim’s a fitting way to remember the man who did so much for the sport in the area.