Mental Health Minister to be Asked to Convene Meeting re St Luke's Department of Psychiatry
Edwina Grace 4 hours ago
Sinn Féin's Kathleen Funchion pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
“I’m going straight to the Minister”- so says Kathleen Funchion after a meeting to discuss issues at St Luke’s Department of Psychiatry ended up not going ahead because management were a no-show.

The get-together had taken since February to organise hwever when she arrived this morning she was told that the two people she was due to meet had been called away to Dublin.

The Sinn Fein representative says with reports of patients having to sleep on chairs, something needs to be done.

Speaking on KCLR’s The Way It Is this evening, Deputy Funchion added that she’s now going to ask Minister Jim Daly to intervene & convene a meeting.

