“Message has been sent loud and clear” that the wind farm planned for South Kilkenny is not wanted

“A message has been sent out loud and clear” that the huge wind farm planned for South Kilkenny is not wanted.

So says Cllr Eamon Aylward, after a special meeting of the County Council yesterday saw them object to plans for the Castlebanny development. (Details of the Coillte plans can be found here).

The local authority’s Chief Executive’s due to make her final recommendation on the development to An Bord Pleanála by April 8th, but it was revealed yesterday that she’ll be calling for the project to be redesigned.

Cllr Aylward says any altered plans for the windfarm going forward will require extensive public consultation, but only once the pandemic has eased.

He with council colleagues Maria Dollard and Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere spoke with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is.

Listen back here: