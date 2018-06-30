Met Éireann issue drought warning as water restrictions remain in place in Carlow and Kilkenny

Met Éireann has now issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the whole country – but this time it’s for lack of rain.

They say drought or near-drought conditions will persist throughout the coming week.

The warning is valid from today until midnight this coming Friday.

Night-time restrictions on water supplies locally have helped according to Irish Water.

The supply is set to be turned off again in the wider Bennettsbridge down into South Kilkenny, and in Ballon, Myshall, Fenagh, Clonegal and Kildavin from 10pm tonight and Sunday night as well.

James O’Toole of Irish Water has told KCLR News they are trying to supplement the reservoirs locally at the moment.

Meanwhile, at least one local service station has now taken the decision to close their car wash.

O’Toole’s Topaz in Tullow say that due to the hot weather and the lack of water, their car wash won’t be open until further notice.