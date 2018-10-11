KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Mexican Ambassador to Ireland to visit Carlow businesses today
The Mexican Ambassador to Ireland will be the guest of honour in Carlow today.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Trade Connections Ambassadors reception and discussion on trade from 5.30 in IT Carlow this evening.
The programme was launched earlier this year to help members develop new trade markets and grow existing one.
Speaking to KCLR News, Chamber CEO, Brian O’Farrell says he will be visiting local businesses first.