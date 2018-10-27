Michael D. Higgins a winner in Carlow/Kilkenny but Casey support stronger than expected

Michael D. Higgins is going to be re-elected as President of Ireland.

The count began around the country at 9 this morning and locally it’s almost over in Cillín Hill in Kilkenny.

According to unofficial tallies, around 56% of Carlow voters voted for President Higgins.

However, that figure was somewhat lower in Kilkenny at around 48% – many of the boxes were showing strong support for Peter Casey.

Speaking to KCLR News, Pat O’Neill who was doing some unofficial* tallying in Cillín Hill gave this rundown:

“Carlow was very like the national average, what the exit polls were saying – Michael D. on 56% and Casey on around 24% and the others varying from 6% to 2%.

“We got more boxes tallied in Kilkenny, and we thought maybe it was a rural thing that Casey was showing very well but when the City boxes were opened he was showing on 39% in some of the boxes and Michael D. was on 52%.

“Michael D. still did better in the city that in rural areas but Casey did well in the City too. It also seems boxes from the Rower and Knocktopher had Peter Casey ahead of Michael D.”

The result of the count in Cillín Hill is expected to be announced before 4 o’clock.

Meanwhile, election agent for Michael D. Higgins, Gina Doolin is also in Cillín Hill where she told KCLR News they’re very happy with the outcome:

“I’m delighted with what appears to be the outcome that Michael D. will be returned to the Áras for another seven years after seven very good years in the Áras. I think his record is returning him.”

When it comes to the remainder of the candidates, Gavin Duffy came in around the 3% mark in Carlow/Kilkenny, Seán Gallagher got around 10%, Joan Freeman got 6% and Liadh Ní Riada got around 7%.

Ní Riada was the Sinn Féin candidate and Carlow/Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD, Kathleen Funchion says she did well but overall it was a disappointing election:

“First of all I’m very disappointed with the turnout. Really low turnout. And considering in Carlow/Kilkenny we’ve had really good turnouts when you look at the by-election, marriage equality referendum, the most recent repeal the eighth, and also the general election.

“I think it shows that people weren’t engaged in this at all. People maybe didn’t see it as relevant to their lives.

“They maybe questioned exactly what the role of the president is. And I think we really need to be honest about that and call it as we see it and say that. I think we need to learn lessons about this.”

*There were not enough talliers to do a proper tally, so only a percentage of the boxes were being watched