Micheál Martin elected as Taoiseach by the Dáil
93 TDs voted in favour of his appointment
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach by the Dáil.
93 TDs voted in favour of his appointment – all of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens as well as 9 independent TDs.
With the votes of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party and 9 Independents Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail deemed Micheál Martin elected
In an emotional speech Micheál Martin thanked his family – most of whom couldn’t be in the Convention Centre because of COVID restrictions.
The Taoiseach-elect also brought up the history of the day, and the challenge ahead.