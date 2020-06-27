Micheál Martin elected as Taoiseach by the Dáil

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach by the Dáil.

93 TDs voted in favour of his appointment – all of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens as well as 9 independent TDs.

With the votes of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party and 9 Independents Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail deemed Micheál Martin elected

In an emotional speech Micheál Martin thanked his family – most of whom couldn’t be in the Convention Centre because of COVID restrictions.

The Taoiseach-elect also brought up the history of the day, and the challenge ahead.