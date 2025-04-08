Speaking on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, former Kilkenny Hurler, Mickey Walsh expressed optimism about the potential of the U20 team and acknowledged the challenges the senior squad faces as they continue their campaign.

The KCLR analyst praised the U20 team’s performance following their 3-20 to 2-16 victory over Dublin in the O’Neill’s.com Leinster U-20 Hurling Championship on Saturday, expressing confidence in their ability to challenge for this year’s Leinster title.

“That’s the second time I’ve seen them now, and I think they’re a fine outfit. I think they’re going to get better as the Championship goes on. A Leinster title would be overdue, really, and I think this group certainly has the ability to do that.”

Walsh highlighted the depth and versatility of the U20 squad, which he believes could be the key to their success in the Leinster Championship.

“I think that this team is a bit different. I think they have a bit about them that I really like. I think their style of play suits what they’re doing; they’re confident and able to mix up the play very well. They have a strong panel as well, so I would be very hopeful about this team.”

Turning his attention to the senior Kilkenny team, Walsh discussed the loss of Tom Phelan just weeks before their Championship opener against Galway.

Due to a knee injury, the wing-forward has not featured for his county since last summer’s All Ireland semi-final loss to Clare.

“I’m sure Derek will be disappointed. Tom Phelan brings a different kind of energy to the Kilkenny setup in that he’s a massively hard worker. He is a big loss for Kilkenny, and it’s unfortunate for him personally.”

He offered a more positive outlook on Adrian Mullen’s injury, acknowledging that while injuries are always difficult, it could potentially have a silver lining for him and the team.

“You never like to see a player of any calibre being injured, but in many ways, if Adrian can recover, it could be the best thing that ever happened to him. He’s been on the go for so many years, between club and county, and he’s bound to get knocks; he’s had quite a few in the last number of years. If he comes back strong, that’s huge for Kilkenny.”

The Kilkenny Senior squad will face Galway in the first round of the Leinster Championship at home in UPMC Park on April 19th.



Article by Hannah Sharpe