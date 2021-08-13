Mining could be returning to North Kilkenny

Mining could be making a comeback in North Kilkenny.

Shanoon Resources Limited has applied to the county council for planning permission to restart underground mining at the former Galmoy Zinc and Lead Mine.

It also seeks to extend the mine into the townland of Kyle, Co. Laois with a separate application to be lodged to seek permission to mine the orebody in Co. Laois.

Permission is sought too for the provision of a mine backfill plant as well as the replacement of the water treatment plant, the provision of two new wells and associated ancillary pumping infrastructures for the supply of supplementary water to the Galmoy Rathdowney public water supply.

The full notice can be read here, submissions can be made up to 16th August, with a decision due from the council on 6th September.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh says if it gets the go-ahead, there’s a chance many jobs will be created, telling KCLR News “It is hoped that 70 people will be employed there, it’s headed up by a Kilkenny man and I understand that they’re interested in recruiting people who worked in the mine industry in the past from the area and I’ve had lots of queries from people to know when it’s going to start and whatever”.

She adds that the idea is that it’ll not be a long-term business but the area won’t suddenly be left without, noting “It’s going to be short-term, I think six or seven years is the lifespan they’re talking about, but getting another industry in straight away to keep employment in the area that when they’re finished mining they’ll have another industry already made”.