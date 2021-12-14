Minister: ‘All hands on deck’ for booster jab rollout

The Health Minister says it’s “all hands on deck” in order to speed up the rollout of the booster campaign.

Pop-up vaccination centres and extended opening hours are among the measures expected in the coming weeks.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says they’ll also look at how to support GPs and pharmacists.

Already the HSE has announced details of walk-in clinics for the booster jab locally with several options in Carlow and Kilkenny in the run-up to Christmas.

Various groups (50-69 year-olds, 60-69-year-olds, healthcare workers) are being invited to turn up at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow or the vaccination centre at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny most afternoons.

You can find the details on the following link:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/