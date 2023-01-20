Green Minister expresses concerns over Tesco’s purchase of Old Mart site in Kilkenny

The local Green Minister Malcolm Noonan says he has reservations about Tesco moving into the Old Mart site in Kilkenny city.

KCLR revealed earlier this month that the UK retail chain had bought the site in a deal concluded late last year.

The news was welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of the County Council Pat Fitzgerald and by many KCLR listeners but it got a mixed response from the local business community.

Heritage Minister Noonan says he’s not sure a big supermarket or shopping centre there would be good for the city and needs to be considered carefully along with other development goals.