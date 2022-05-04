Minister Damien English on Carlow visit pledges support for businesses during what’s expected to be a difficult year ahead

Carlow’s business community outlines successes and challenges to the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail.

Just weeks after stopping off in Kilkenny (see here), Damien English was in Carlow yesterday for stop-offs at the Local Enterprise Office where he met with a number of leaders within the business community and key figures from Carlow County Council.

There he officially opened the Founders Room, a new remote working hub at Enterprise House and funded under Connected Hubs. While he also heard a presentation on a number of initiatives in the county, including the development of the inCarlow branch, Taste inCarlow, the Carlow Economic Development Strategy, Craft Hub and more.

He also met with the LEO team, members of the Evaluation Committee and Local Authority Members and was briefed about other work undertaken by the LEO team in the county as well as future plans.

Moving onto the Seven Oaks Hotel, Minister English launched tasteincarlow.ie, the new food and drink website from the local authority which is a key component of their strategy to develop the sector locally. And he delivered a lunchtime talk to LEO clients as part of the SPEED seminars.

He rounded off the local tour at CLG Retail Solutions and Byrne Livestock Feeds.

Our Edwina Grace caught up with him on his travels – hear what he had to say here on a range of topics:

Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Carlow County Council Kieran Comerford summed up the visit and what the hopes are from it: