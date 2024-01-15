Minister Darragh O’Brien to join Minister of State Malcolm Noonan in Kilkenny today

Two ministers are due in Kilkenny today to honour participants in the All Ireland Heritage Skills Programme.

Housing head Darragh O’Brien and Nature, Heritage and Local Government minister of state Malcolm Noonan will bother attend the event at Rothe House.

The event is supported by the Heritage Council and the King’s Foundation and will be MC’d by KCLR Station Editor Sue Nunn.

