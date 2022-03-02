Minister Eamon Ryan’s promised to work with locals to find a solution to the lack of funding for N24 and N25 according to Minister & Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan

A local TD says the Transport Minister has promised to work with local representatives to find a solution to the lack of funding for two major roads projects in South Kilkenny.

A campaign has been underway since it emerged that the N24 and N25 had not been granted a funding allocation by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for this year.

Eamon Ryan has agreed to meet local Oireachtas members from across the South East on Friday. (See confirmation of that here).

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan says he’s spoken to his party leader about the issue. And he adds that the shelving of the two projects wasn’t due to a decision by Eamon Ryan.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn on this and other topics here: