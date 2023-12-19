Minister for Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan rules out renaming of Tipperary constituency that 6,500 Kilkenny voters are part of ahead of General Election

A local councillor says she doesn’t understand why north west Kilkenny can’t be reflected in the name of the Tipperary constituency that 6,500 local voters now form part of.

The electoral boundary changed in August pushing those in areas including Urlingford, Johnstown, Freshford and Tullaroan over the county border for the next General Election.

The issue was raised at yesterday’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District where councillors reacted to a response from Minister for Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan’s office to a written request for a renaming of the constituency.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has told KCLR he would agree with a name change along the lines of North Tipperary / North West Kilkenny.

But the Minister Noonan, who’s also the Green TD for Carlow and Kilkenny, says while he appreciates the frustrations, a rename won’t be happening.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh’s not impressed.

Both joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier – hear that conversation in full here;