Minister for Health visits Carlow ambulance base at St. Dymphna’s District Hospital

Carlow’s ambulance base had a ministerial visit on friday as it expects an upgrade in the coming years.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was on an unoffical visit to Carlow on Friday to inspect the ambulance base at St. Dymphnas district hospital in carlow.

The minister declined to speak with KCLR News. However, TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor spoke with our John Moynihan regarding the current base for ambulance drivers which has been declared as ‘unfit for purpose’.

Deputy O’Connor says “there is an old prefab building here that is not fit for purpose. Now they are looking at a modular build for the ambulance paramedics to work in.”

Meanwhile, as part of the visit Minsiter Donnelly also met with board members of Caredoc and according to Deputy O’Connor, plans are afoot to make a more sustainable health care centre in Carlow.