Minister for OPW acknowledges his Carlow roots as he visits local landmarks

The Minister for the OPW has officially marked the re-opening of Brownshill Dolmen in Carlow.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan is in the county for the day undertaking visits to a number of other sites including Carlow Courthouse, Carlow Castle and Altamount House and Gardens

The Dolmen re-opened last summer to visitors following a lengthy closure for works.

Speaking to KCLR the Minister says the construction delays due to the pandemic were unfortunate.

But he says he was keen to mark the completion of the works at the landmark local site:

“I was anxious to open it formally and show the investment that the Office of Public Works has made to the town and county of Carlow”

The Minister also revealed that he actually has very strong local links to County Carlow:

“Were it not for the fact that my great grandfather, Michael Whelan from Tullow in Co Carlow lost his legs shunting a train, I could be TD maybe for Carlow-Kilkenny”