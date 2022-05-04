Minister for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan in Carlow today after yesterday’s Kilkenny visit

Carlow can expect a visit from the Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy today.

Frank Feighan was at a number of sites in Kilkenny yesterday hearing about initiatives in drug rehabilitation, community projects and the work being done by the family resource centres.

This morning, it’s Carlow’s turn and Minister Feighan’s been outlining for KCLR News where he’s due to stop by, saying; “I’m going to the substance misuse services in Elm Court and also the Carlow Social Prescribing Service and also the Traveller primary health care and again I’m looking forward to meeting all the wonderful people who do such wonderful work across the community and I’m going to listen then I take back on board any suggestions, any observations and any criticism back to Department”.

He adds “The budgets are being worked on now in the coming months and I know that working with Minister Donnelly in the Department of Health and my two other colleagues Minister Ann Rabbitte and Minister Mary Butler we work very closely we will work to ensure that whatever funding is needed for these projects that it will be secured in the budget”.