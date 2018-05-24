Minister for Rural Development to visit Piltown Enterprise Hub today

The Minister for Rural and Community Development is in Kilkenny today to visit the site where Piltown’s new Enterprise Hub is being built.

Construction has just started on the major project that’s being constructed beside the first hub which was opened in the old creamery in 2015.

That one currently has three businesses in it.

Minister Michael Ring will be there this afternoon to learn more about the project after he first visits a number of other places.

Speaking to KCLR News, Secretary of the Piltown Enterprise Committee, Eddie Blackmore says their new building will be substantial – almost twice the size of the existing one.

And he says the major success story from the current hub is the award-winning CakeFace patisserie which is now based in Kilkenny City.