Minister from Carlow & Kilkenny constituency says an Electoral Commission could be set up
An Electoral Commission could be set up to act as a support role for the running of elections and referendums.
A public consultation has been launched today by the Junior Minister for Local Government and Electoral Reform, John Paul Phelan.
It could take over the functions of the Referendum Commission.
The Carlow & Kilkenny representative says people are being asked to give their views.