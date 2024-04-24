The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today officially unveiled Ireland’s newest library

She was in Kilkenny to open the city’s new Mayfair Library, a €7.2 million project funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Kilkenny County Council.

The ambitious project involved the transformation of the Old Ballroom in the Abbey Quarter of the city into a state-of-the-art library and community facility which opens to the public tomorrow

The Minister also announced a major investment of over €25 million in the Public Library Service

She will later make a visit to Thomastown and Urlingford.

Our reporter Edwina Grace spoke with Lexi a pupil from St Johns Senior School who got a preview of the Library before opening to the public tomorrow

You can listen back to the Ministers Full Speech on the link below