This year’s budget is being brought forward by one week.

But the Finance Minster’s insisting it’s not a sign of an early general election.

Budget 2025 will be delivered on Tuesday October 1st.

Minister Jack Chambers says it’ll be a prudent budget, even though he faces demands for higher public spending.

It’s long been speculated that the country would go to the polls in October or November instead despite insistence by senior politicians that the current Government would see out its full term.

However, this morning’s confirmation of Budget 2025 is being taken by some as an indication that the GE will be called this side of Christmas.