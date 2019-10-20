Minister promises solution to concessionary school bus tickets

The Education Minister says he’s confident the issue of concessionary bus tickets for local school children will be sorted out.

In recent years a number of children, particularly in South Kilkenny have been left without a seat on the service.

The concessionary tickets are issued on a lottery basis but the lack of tickets has left many local children with no transport to and from school.

Speaking to KCLR News, Minister Joe McHugh says he has been looking at introducing a policy change to accomodate students who want to attend a local school that mightn’t be the closest geographically.