Kilkenny Minister riding to the rescue of Reptile Zoo, as well as Fota & Dublin Zoo

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan is coming to the rescue of our Zoos.

Dublin Zoo’s started a fundraising campaign after warning it could close in the Spring because of a lack of revenue from visitors.

Local Green politician Minister Noonan’s confirmed his department is in talks with them and Fota Wildlife park to get them short term financial support.

And he’s confirmed on The Way It Is that any package worked out should be available to the National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny which has also been struggling without income during the lockdowns.