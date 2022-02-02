KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Minister to consider report that recommends against increasing retirement age
The Social Protection Minister has said she’ll consider a committee report which recommends against increasing the State pension age.
An Oireachtas committee has said it rejects the Pensions Commission recommendation that the retirement age increase beyond the age of 66.
It also wants mandatory retirement clauses in contracts to be banned.
The Pensions Commission found the current State pension system isn’t sustainable.