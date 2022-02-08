Ministers to approve new grant scheme to increase energy efficiency of homes across Kilkenny and Carlow

A new ‘deep retrofitting’ scheme to increase the energy efficiency of homes across the country will be signed off by Government Ministers this morning.

Cabinet will rubberstamp the plan which will see grants of more than €25,000 made available for full retrofits, while up to 80% of the cost of smaller projects will also be covered.

Low interest Government loans will also be made available later in this year, while up to 400 energy upgrades a month will be conducted for low income families free of charge.

One-stop-shops will also be set up, where people can get their homes assessed, apply for grants and arrange to have the work carried out.