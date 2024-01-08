Minor tweaks in some areas across Carlow and Kilkenny could see both counties completely litter free

Minor tweaks in some local areas could see litter disappear according to a spokesperson for Irish Business Against Litter.

It’s 2023 survey results are out with Maynooth declared the country’s cleanest spot while Dublin’s north inner city was the most littered however for the first time no area in the entire country was deemed a litter blackspot.

Kilkenny was fourth cleanest of the 40 towns and cities ranked but An Taisce has highlighted the Canice’s carpark as well as the riverside garden and skatepark as areas that could be improved.

While Carlow which was 20th on the clean to european norms list was let down by two spots as IBAL’s Conor Horgan outlines;

