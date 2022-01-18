Minute silence to be observed in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country as Ashling Murphy’s funeral gets underway this morning

The funeral of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy is taking place in Co Offaly later this morning.

The 23-year-old was killed while running along the Grand Canal, near Tullamore, last Wednesday afternoon.

The mass to mark her life will get underway at 11 o’clock this morning and, in line with that, many across the country are set to observe a minute’s silence.

Including KCLR- we’ll be marking the moment during KCLR Live.

While schools too are being called upon to do the same.

Joe McKeown is President of the Irish National Teachers Organisation and a Kilkenny principal – he says it offers everybody the opportunity to reflect on Ashling herself.

