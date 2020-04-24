Mixed messages could be the reason for people stretching Coronavirus restrictions says local TD

A local Sinn Féin TD says that mixed messages could be the reason for people starting to stretch the boundaries of coronavirus restrictions.

A fresh call has been made on people to strictly adhere to the public health guidelines after concerns were raised over potential flouting of the laws.

Kathleen Funchion says she believes that the vast majority are following the rules.

But she warned that it is dangerous for those in positions of power to be thinking out loud when it comes to things like returning to school or how long the current measures might be in place.