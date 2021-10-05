KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Mixed reaction to Kilkenny City’s one-way traffic system
Some people want it to stay, others want two-way traffic back while there are hopes too of total pedestrianisation of High Street
A number of the High Street traders in Kilkenny want to see traffic revert to two-way straight away.
The current one-way system was introduced as part of the social distancing measures during the pandemic but there’s no plan in place yet for it to end.
Council management say surveys are to be carried out in the coming weeks to gauge what people are thinking. (More on that here).
Martin Costello of Murphys Jewellers is clear that he would like to see things changed back to how they were.
While others had a differing point of view.
