Mixed reaction to Kilkenny City’s one-way traffic system

A number of the High Street traders in Kilkenny want to see traffic revert to two-way straight away.

The current one-way system was introduced as part of the social distancing measures during the pandemic but there’s no plan in place yet for it to end.

Council management say surveys are to be carried out in the coming weeks to gauge what people are thinking. (More on that here).

Martin Costello of Murphys Jewellers is clear that he would like to see things changed back to how they were.

While others had a differing point of view.

